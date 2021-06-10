US drops sanctions on Iranian oil executive in ‘routine step’

The US Treasury removed a managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) from one of its sanctions lists on Thursday in what a US official called a routine step unrelated to efforts to resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

In a notice on its website, the Treasury said it had deleted Ahmad Ghalebani, whom it described as a NIOC managing director, from its list of specially designated nationals subject to US sanctions.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a US official described the move as “a decision by Treasury in the normal course of business – nothing to do with (the nuclear deal).”

