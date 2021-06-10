US says it offers $3 mln for information on Iraq attacks

.
The Baghdad international airport is pictured following its reopening on July 23, 2020. (AFP)

AFP

The US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice program said Thursday it was offering a reward of up to $3 million for information on attacks against Americans in Iraq.

The announcement comes a day after an attack was carried out with three “explosive-laden” drones on Baghdad airport where US troops are deployed.

Baghdad airport attack carried out with ‘booby-trapped drone’

Five rockets target Iraq’s Balad airbase housing US contractors, no casualties

Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army

