US says it offers $3 mln for information on Iraq attacks

The US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice program said Thursday it was offering a reward of up to $3 million for information on attacks against Americans in Iraq.

The announcement comes a day after an attack was carried out with three “explosive-laden” drones on Baghdad airport where US troops are deployed.

