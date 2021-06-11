.
.
.
.
Israeli army shoots, kills Palestinian teen during protest: Ministry

Teenager Mohammed Hamayel has been killed by Israeli forces during a protest. (Twitter)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

AFP, Ramallah

Published: Updated:

The Israeli army shot dead a Palestinian teenager on Friday during clashes in the north of the occupied West Bank, Palestinian medics and the health ministry said.

“Mohammad Said Hamayel, 15, died in clashes” with Israeli forces near Beita, south of Nablus, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

The Palestinian health ministry said six others had been wounded by live gunfire.

According to Wafa, the Palestinian news agency, the violence took place during “a public protest against Israel’s construction of a colonial settlement outpost near the village”, to which the army responded with live fire and teargas.

Palestinian protesters set tires aflame during clashes with Israeli security forces following a demonstration in the village of Beita, south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank on June 11, 2021. (AFP)
The teenager’s death comes a day after three Palestinians were killed by Israeli special forces on a mission to arrest suspected “terrorists” in the occupied West Bank.

Violence in the West Bank increased in early May, with at least 30 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces and in alleged attacks.

