.
.
.
.
Language

Russia to supply Iran with advanced satellite: Washington Post

A first military satellite named Noor is launched into orbit by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps, in Semnan, Iran April 22, 2020. (Reuters)
A first military satellite named Noor is launched into orbit by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps, in Semnan, Iran April 22, 2020. (Reuters)

Russia to supply Iran with advanced satellite: Washington Post

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia is preparing to provide Iran with an advanced satellite that would enable it to track potential military targets across the Middle East, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The plan would deliver a Russian-made Kanopus-V satellite equipped with a high-resolution camera which could be launched from Russia within months, the Post said.

The report was published days before US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Geneva and as Iran and the US are engaged in indirect talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal designed to put curbs on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for easing economic sanctions.

The satellite would allow “continuous monitoring of facilities ranging from Persian Gulf oil refineries and Israeli military bases to Iraqi barracks that house US troops,” said the paper, which cited three unnamed sources - a current and a former US official and a senior Middle Eastern government official briefed on the sale.

While the Kanopus-V is marketed for civilian use, leaders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps have made several trips to Russia since 2018 to help negotiate the agreement, the Post said.

Russian experts traveled to Iran this spring to help train crews who would operate the satellite from a newly built facility near Karaj west of Tehran, it added.

The satellite would feature Russian hardware, the Post said, “including a camera with a resolution of 1.2 meters — a significant improvement over Iran’s current capabilities, though still far short of the quality achieved by US spy satellites.”

The Revolutionary Guards said in April 2020 that they had successfully launched the country’s first military satellite into orbit, prompting then-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to call for Tehran to be held accountable because he believed the action defied a UN Security Council resolution.

Read more:

Iran sends warships to Atlantic amid Venezuela concerns

Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman after catching fire

Iran navy training ship on fire at mouth of Gulf, crew evacuated

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Britain and US agree partnership to tackle new pandemics Britain and US agree partnership to tackle new pandemics
Explosions shake Yemen’s Marib city center killing at least 8 and wounding 27: SABA Explosions shake Yemen’s Marib city center killing at least 8 and wounding 27: SABA
Two-meter alligator interrupts work at Florida post office Two-meter alligator interrupts work at Florida post office
Canada truck attack suspect makes brief court appearance Canada truck attack suspect makes brief court appearance
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone fired at Khamis Mushait: State TV Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone fired at Khamis Mushait: State TV
Pakistani police arrest cleric over threats to kill Malala Pakistani police arrest cleric over threats to kill Malala
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More