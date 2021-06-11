.
.
.
.
Language

Turkey hits second senior PKK official in northern Iraq camp strike

A Turkish F-16 fighter jet takes off from Incirlik airbase in the southern city of Adana, Turkey, July 27, 2015. Turkey attacked Kurdish insurgent camps in Iraq for a second night on Sunday, security sources said, in a campaign that could end its peace process with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Turkish F-16 fighter jet takes off from Incirlik airbase in the southern city of Adana, Turkey. Turkey attacked Kurdish insurgent camps in Iraq for a in a campaign against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). (Reuters)

Turkey hits second senior PKK official in northern Iraq camp strike

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Istanbul

Published: Updated:

Turkey struck a senior Kurdistan Workers Party official at a refugee camp in northern Iraq, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Friday, in the second such attack in less than a week.


It said Hasan Adir was “neutralized” in an operation by Turkey’s intelligence agency near Makhmour refugee camp, which is located 180 km (100 miles) inside Iraq and has been a shelter for thousands of Turkish Kurds since the 1990s.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The strike came five days after President Tayyip Erdogan said a Turkish air strike had hit another PKK official at Makhmour, which he described as “an incubator for terrorism.”

Turkey says the PKK, designated a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union, has used bases in northern Iraq as safe havens during its decades-long insurgency in southeast Turkey.

Turkey has stepped up operations against the PKK inside Iraq, establishing military bases and deploying armed drones against the fighters in their mountain strongholds.

US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who visited Ankara a week ago, said she had told Turkish officials during her talks that any attack targeting civilians at Makhmour would violate international law.

A senior Turkish security source said last week’s air strike did not take place in a civilian area, and warned that attacks on PKK targets would continue.

The camp was established in the 1990s when thousands of Kurds from Turkey crossed the border in a movement Ankara says was deliberately provoked by the PKK.

Read more: Erdogan says Turkey ‘neutralized’ PKK official in Iraq camp strike

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Top Content
UK’s Raab: We don’t condone ‘vaccine diplomacy’, but no doubt some are using it UK’s Raab: We don’t condone ‘vaccine diplomacy’, but no doubt some are using it
Over 600 mln people in China vaccinated against COVID-19: Official Over 600 mln people in China vaccinated against COVID-19: Official
Britain and US agree partnership to tackle new pandemics Britain and US agree partnership to tackle new pandemics
Explosions shake Yemen’s Marib city center killing at least 8 and wounding 27: SABA Explosions shake Yemen’s Marib city center killing at least 8 and wounding 27: SABA
EU countries clear plan to ease tourism over summer: Diplomats EU countries clear plan to ease tourism over summer: Diplomats
Canada truck attack suspect makes brief court appearance Canada truck attack suspect makes brief court appearance
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More