Israel’s Knesset elects centrist Mickey Levy as speaker

Israel's designated new prime minister Naftali Bennett speaks during a Knesset session in Jerusalem Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP)
Israel's designated new prime minister Naftali Bennett speaks during a Knesset session in Jerusalem Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP)

Israel’s Knesset elects centrist Mickey Levy as speaker

AFP

Published: Updated:

Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, on Sunday elected a new speaker prior to a slated vote on a coalition government poised to end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s record tenure.

Mickey Levy of the centrist Yesh Atid (“There is a Future”), the party led by coalition architect Yair Lapid, will replace Yariv Levin of Likud, Netanyahu’s right-wing group, as the speaker of the 120-seat legislative body.

He received 67 votes.

