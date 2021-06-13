Israel’s Knesset elects centrist Mickey Levy as speaker

Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, on Sunday elected a new speaker prior to a slated vote on a coalition government poised to end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s record tenure.

Mickey Levy of the centrist Yesh Atid (“There is a Future”), the party led by coalition architect Yair Lapid, will replace Yariv Levin of Likud, Netanyahu’s right-wing group, as the speaker of the 120-seat legislative body.

Advertisement

He received 67 votes.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.