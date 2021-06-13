Thousands in Israel’s Tel Aviv celebrate end of Netanyahu government

Delighted revelers poured into the center of Israel's coastal city of Tel Aviv Sunday to celebrate the end of Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year streak in power.

As the parliament swore in the coalition of ideological rivals promising "change," throngs of people gathered clapping, cheering and waving flags.

Netanyahu’s 12-year run as Israel’s prime minister ended on Sunday with parliament approving a new “government of change” led by nationalist Naftali Bennett.

Heading into opposition, Netanyahu, 71, the most dominant Israeli politician of his generation, pledged he would soon return to power.

In a raucous session in which Netanyahu’s right-wing and ultra-Orthodox supporters shouted “shame” and “liar” at Bennett, parliament voted confidence in his new administration by a razor thin 60-59 majority.

A former defense minister and a high-tech millionaire, Bennett, 49, was due to be sworn in shortly after the vote.

His alliance includes for the first time in Israel’s history a party that represents its 21% Arab minority.