Arab foreign ministers call on UN Security Council to meet on row over Ethiopian dam

Arab states whose foreign ministers met in Qatar on Tuesday have called on the United Nations Security Council to discuss the dispute over Ethiopia’s plan to fill a dam built on the Blue Nile, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said.



The Arab League may also take “gradual measures” to support Egypt and Sudan in the dispute over the Grand Renaissance Dam, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told a joint news conference with Aboul Gheit.

No more details were given.

