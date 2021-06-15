.
.
.
.
Language

Iran says it produced 6.5 kg of uranium enriched to 60 percent

A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran. (File photo: Reuters)
A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran. (File photo: Reuters)
Iran nuclear deal

Iran says it produced 6.5 kg of uranium enriched to 60 percent

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Iran has made 6.5 kilograms (14 lb) of uranium enriched to up to 60 percent, the government said on Tuesday, detailing a move that rattled the country’s nuclear talks with world powers by taking the fissile material a step towards nuclear weapons-grade of 90 percent.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei was quoted by state media as saying the country had also produced 108 kg of uranium enriched to 20 percent purity, indicating quicker output than the rate required by the Iranian law that created the process.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iran said in April it would begin enriching uranium to 60 percent purity, a move that would take the uranium much closer to the 90 percent suitable for a nuclear bomb, after Tehran accused arch-foe Israel of sabotaging a key nuclear site.

Tuesday’s disclosure came as Tehran and Washington hold indirect talks in Vienna aimed at finding ways to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Iran’s hardline parliament passed a law last year to oblige the government to harden its nuclear stance, partly in reaction to former President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018.

Trump’s withdrawal prompted Iran to steadily overstep the accord’s limits on its nuclear program designed to make it harder to develop an atomic bomb - an ambition Tehran denies.

“Under parliament’s law..., the Atomic Energy Organization was supposed to produce 120 kg of 20 percent enriched uranium in a year. According to the latest report, we now have produced 108 kg of 20 percent uranium in the past five months,” Rabiei was quoted as saying.

“In the area of 60 percent uranium production, in the short time that has elapsed..., about 6.5 kg has been produced,” Rabiei added.

A quarterly report on Iran’s nuclear activities by the UN nuclear watchdog in May said that, as of May 22, Tehran had produced 62.8 kg of uranium enriched up to 20 percent, and 2.4 kg of uranium enriched up to 60 percent, with the next level down being enriched to between 2 percent and 5 percent.

Read more:

Germany’s FM Maas urges flexibility, pragmatism in Iran nuclear talks

US: Iran nuclear talks to resume over the weekend, elections ‘complicating factor’

AEA monitoring as agreed with Iran must continue or risk nuclear deal talks: US

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19 Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19
More than 450,000 people in Saudi Arabia apply to perform Hajj More than 450,000 people in Saudi Arabia apply to perform Hajj
Top Content
Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together
Saudi air defense destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait: State TV Saudi air defense destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait: State TV
Pakistan police detain 19 after being denied free burgers in Lahore Pakistan police detain 19 after being denied free burgers in Lahore
France’s Macron says Turkey’s Erdogan wants foreign mercenaries out of Libya France’s Macron says Turkey’s Erdogan wants foreign mercenaries out of Libya
Israel’s new government gives green light to controversial Jerusalem march Israel’s new government gives green light to controversial Jerusalem march
Explainer: Who’s who in Israel’s new patchwork coalition government Explainer: Who’s who in Israel’s new patchwork coalition government
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More