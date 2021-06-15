.
.
.
.
Language

Israel’s new government gives green light to controversial Jerusalem march

Far right supporters wave Israeli flags as they pass through the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City on May 24, 2017. (AFP)
A file photo shows far right supporters wave Israeli flags as they pass through the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City on May 24, 2017. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel’s new government gives green light to controversial Jerusalem march

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Israel’s new government gave the green light Monday for a controversial march by Jewish nationalists through annexed east Jerusalem, despite concerns over renewed tensions with the Palestinians.

Authorizing the march set for Tuesday, Internal Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev’s office said: “The police is ready and we will do everything in our power to preserve the delicate thread of coexistence.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The march was originally due to take place last Thursday but was delayed due to Israeli police opposition to the route and warnings from the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

The outgoing government put off the march until Tuesday.

“The right to demonstrate is a right in all democracies,” said Bar-Lev, part of the new administration which took office after a vote in parliament on Sunday.

The so-called “March of the Flags” represents an early test for the new government.

Rallies by far-right Jewish groups last month raised tensions in flashpoint areas of Jerusalem, prompting a police intervention in Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem Middle East Palestinian Israeli conflict Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem

That triggered rocket attacks by Hamas and Israeli air strikes on Gaza.

The 11-day conflict killed 260 Palestinians including some fighters, the Gaza authorities said.

In Israel, 13 people were killed, including a soldier, by rockets fired from Gaza, the Israeli police and army said.

Read more:

Israel’s Shin Bet warns of violence as Netanyahu faces unseating

Israeli police cancel controversial Jerusalem march due to security concerns

Thousands in Israel’s Tel Aviv celebrate end of Netanyahu government

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together
Electric vehicle sales to grow 50 percent in 2021: Expert Electric vehicle sales to grow 50 percent in 2021: Expert
Top Content
Houthis launch drone targeting school in Saudi Arabia’s Asir, no injuries reported Houthis launch drone targeting school in Saudi Arabia’s Asir, no injuries reported
Saudi air defense destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait: State TV Saudi air defense destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait: State TV
Saudi shopping malls open only to COVID-19 vaccinated people from August Saudi shopping malls open only to COVID-19 vaccinated people from August
New Israeli government wins majority vote with Bennett as PM, Netanyahu ousted New Israeli government wins majority vote with Bennett as PM, Netanyahu ousted
Explainer: Who is Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett? Explainer: Who is Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett?
New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern pans Christchurch mosque attacks film amid backlash New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern pans Christchurch mosque attacks film amid backlash
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More