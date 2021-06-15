.
.
.
.
Language

Kurdish and Iraqi PMs reach deal on federal funding for Kurdistan: Kurdish PM

A general view of Erbil in Kurdistan, north of Iraq November 2, 2016. (Reuters)
A general view of Erbil in Kurdistan, north of Iraq November 2, 2016. (Reuters)

Kurdish and Iraqi PMs reach deal on federal funding for Kurdistan: Kurdish PM

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Tuesday that he and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi have reached a deal that will see federal budgetary payments restored to the Kurdistan region and backdated to Jan. 2021, Barzani wrote on Twitter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Barzani said the announcement came “as part of our ongoing talks and shared commitment to bring certainty to the Erbil-Baghdad relationship.”

Read more:

Iranian Kurd dissident sets himself ablaze in Iraq

Turkey kills top Syrian Kurdish commander in offensive in neighboring Iraq: Erdogan

Five Iraqi Kurd troops killed in clash with PKK rebels

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19 Wuhan holds mask-free massive graduation ceremony after COVID-19
More than 450,000 people in Saudi Arabia apply to perform Hajj More than 450,000 people in Saudi Arabia apply to perform Hajj
Top Content
Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together
Saudi air defense destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait: State TV Saudi air defense destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait: State TV
Pakistan police detain 19 after being denied free burgers in Lahore Pakistan police detain 19 after being denied free burgers in Lahore
France’s Macron says Turkey’s Erdogan wants foreign mercenaries out of Libya France’s Macron says Turkey’s Erdogan wants foreign mercenaries out of Libya
AstraZeneca’s antibody treatment fails to protect patients exposed to COVID-19 AstraZeneca’s antibody treatment fails to protect patients exposed to COVID-19
Israel’s new government gives green light to controversial Jerusalem march Israel’s new government gives green light to controversial Jerusalem march
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More