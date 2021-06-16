Palestinian woman shot dead by Israelis in West Bank after attempted attack: Official

A Palestinian woman was shot dead in the West Bank on Wednesday after attempting to ram Israeli soldiers with her car and attack them with a knife, the army and Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli army said, “an assailant arrived in her car and attempted to ram into a number of IDF soldiers” near Hizma, south of Ramallah, before she “exited her vehicle with a knife drawn.”

“The soldiers responded with fire towards the assailant and neutralized her,” it said, with the Palestinian health ministry pronouncing her dead.

