Palestinian woman shot dead by Israelis in West Bank after attempted attack: Official

Israeli security forces gather at the scene of an attempted car-ramming and stabbing attack in the West Bank village of Hizma, near Jerusalem, on June 16, 2021. (AFP)
Israeli security forces gather at the scene of an attempted car-ramming and stabbing attack in the West Bank village of Hizma, near Jerusalem, on June 16, 2021. (AFP)
AFP

A Palestinian woman was shot dead in the West Bank on Wednesday after attempting to ram Israeli soldiers with her car and attack them with a knife, the army and Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli army said, “an assailant arrived in her car and attempted to ram into a number of IDF soldiers” near Hizma, south of Ramallah, before she “exited her vehicle with a knife drawn.”

“The soldiers responded with fire towards the assailant and neutralized her,” it said, with the Palestinian health ministry pronouncing her dead.

