Putin did not make commitment on UN aid in Syria during summit: US official

The US did not secure a commitment from Russia on UN cross-border aid operations in Syria during a presidential summit in Geneva on Wednesday, a senior US official said.

“No commitment, but we made clear that this was significant importance for us if there was going to be any further cooperation on Syria,” the official said following the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

