Woman killed in attack on pro-Kurdish party office in Turkey

AFP, Ankara

An assailant killed a woman in an attack on a provincial office of Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party on Thursday, the party said.

The attack that killed the party official occurred in the western province of Izmir, it said in a statement. The HDP is the Turkish parliament’s third-largest party, which the government is trying to ban over alleged links to outlawed Kurdish militants.

