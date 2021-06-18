.
.
.
.
Language

Israel launches air strikes on Gaza for second day in a row: AFP

Explosions light-up the night sky above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces shell the Palestinian enclave, early on June 16, 2021. (AFP)
Explosions light-up the night sky above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces shell the Palestinian enclave, early on June 16, 2021. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel launches air strikes on Gaza for second day in a row: AFP

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Israeli jets launched air strikes on Gaza overnight Thursday to Friday after militants in the Palestinian territory again launched incendiary balloons into southern Israel, the army and AFP journalists said.

“Over the past day, arson balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory,” Israel’s military said in a statement. “In response... fighter jets struck military compounds and a rocket launch site belonging to the Hamas terror organization.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

AFP journalists in the Palestinian enclave also reported hearing explosions.

Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’ Middle East US foreign policy Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’

Read more: Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh meets party leaders in Morocco visit

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Top Content
Tech provider Akamai blamed for latest global online outages Tech provider Akamai blamed for latest global online outages
Hundreds of Indonesian doctors contract COVID-19, dozens hospitalized Hundreds of Indonesian doctors contract COVID-19, dozens hospitalized
Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait
Saudi Arabia reports 1,309 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths Saudi Arabia reports 1,309 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
Dubai’s Emirates airline to restore almost 90 pct of passenger network by July-end Dubai’s Emirates airline to restore almost 90 pct of passenger network by July-end
UK may ease rules for vaccinated travelers to placate airlines from going to court UK may ease rules for vaccinated travelers to placate airlines from going to court
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More