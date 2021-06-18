Israel launches air strikes on Gaza for second day in a row: AFP

Israeli jets launched air strikes on Gaza overnight Thursday to Friday after militants in the Palestinian territory again launched incendiary balloons into southern Israel, the army and AFP journalists said.

“Over the past day, arson balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory,” Israel’s military said in a statement. “In response... fighter jets struck military compounds and a rocket launch site belonging to the Hamas terror organization.”

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

AFP journalists in the Palestinian enclave also reported hearing explosions.

Read more: Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh meets party leaders in Morocco visit