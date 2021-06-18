.
Qatar says no tangible progress on Afghanistan peace talks yet

Taliban delegates speak during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar. (File Photo: Reuters)
Reuters

Qatar has not yet made tangible progress with Afghan peace talks being held in its capital Doha, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman said in a statement on Friday.

He said the announcement of the withdrawal of US and foreign forces from Afghanistan had added to time pressure on the talks.

“Our goal is to reach a ceasefire between the Afghan government and Taliban and consensus on the future of the country,” Rahman said.

