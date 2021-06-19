.
.
.
.
Language

Iran’s FM Zarif says Raisi is new elected president

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart in Iraq's capital Baghdad on April 26, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart in Iraq's capital Baghdad on April 26, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Iran’s FM Zarif says Raisi is new elected president

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Ankara

Published: Updated:

Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Saturday that judge Ebrahim Raisi was the country’s new elected president and everyone would have to work with him from now on.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, speaking a day after millions of Iranians voted in a contest that critics boycotted over economic woes and political restrictions, said Raisi would lead Iran well.

Zarif also told a diplomacy forum in the Turkish resort of Antalya that issues in Iran’s nuclear talks with Western powers were not insurmountable and he hoped to achieve a result before August.

Read more:

US-sanctioned judge Ebrahim Raisi named new Iran president

Iran elections: Ebrahim Raisi, judge under US sanctions, set to take over presidency

Voting ends in Iran’s presidential election after two-hour extension amid low turnout

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Top Content
Israel says will transfer 1 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Palestinian Authority Israel says will transfer 1 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Palestinian Authority
In Iran’s low-turnout election, many voters appear to stay home In Iran’s low-turnout election, many voters appear to stay home
US-sanctioned judge Ebrahim Raisi named new Iran president  US-sanctioned judge Ebrahim Raisi named new Iran president 
Palestinians cancel deal for soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines from Israel Palestinians cancel deal for soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines from Israel
Voting ends in Iran’s presidential election after two-hour extension amid low turnout Voting ends in Iran’s presidential election after two-hour extension amid low turnout
Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More