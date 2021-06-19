Iran summons British envoy over ‘difficulties’ faced by Iranians voting in the UK: FM

Iran summoned the British envoy over “difficulties” face by Iranians voting in the UK, the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

No further details have been provided as of yet.

Hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi was heading for a landslide win in Iran’s presidential election on Saturday, as the man he will replace pledged a smooth transition a day after millions voted in a contest that critics boycotted over economic woes and political curbs.

With some 90 percent of the 28.6 million ballots cast in a turnout of 48 percent already counted, Raisi’s tally was 17.8 million, interior ministry official Jamal Orfi told a televised news conference, giving him an unassailable lead.

Raisi, a 60-year-old Shi’ite cleric who is subject to US sanctions for alleged human rights abuses, had been widely tipped to win the contest, thanks to the endorsement of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei, not the president, has the last say on all issue of state such as Iran’s foreign and nuclear policies.

Appointed by the Supreme Leader to the high-profile job of judiciary chief in 2019, Raisi was placed under US sanctions a few months later over human rights violations including the executions of thousands of political prisoners in the 1980s and the violent suppression of unrest in 2009, events in which he played a part according to human rights groups.

Iran has never acknowledged the mass executions, and Raisi himself has never publicly addressed allegations about his role.

Raisi’s sole moderate rival in Friday four-man election, former central bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati, was on 2.4 million votes, behind former Revolutionary Guards commander Mohsen Rezaei who was in second place on 3.3 million, Orfi said.

