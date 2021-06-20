Iran, world powers adjourn nuclear talks for consultations: EU envoy

Iran and six world powers have adjourned nuclear talks for consultations in their capitals, the European Union’s envoy to the negotiations said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters Enrique Mora gave no indication when the talks would resume, but said progress had been made and that the participants would have a clearer idea of how to close a deal when they return.

He added that he expected the international nuclear watchdog and Tehran to reach an agreement on extending a monitoring deal of Iran’s nuclear activities that ends on June 24.

Russia’s envoy Mikhael Ulyanov told reporters nobody knew when the talks would resume.

Meanwhile, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that there are still disagreements between Iran and the world powers in talks to revive their 2015 nuclear deal, repeating that the ultimate decision on the issue lies with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic republic.

“There is still a fair distance to travel on some of the key issues, including on sanctions and on the nuclear commitments that Iran has to make,” Sullivan said in an interview with broadcaster ABC News, adding that the question of which sanctions on Iran were to be lifted was still being discussed.

On Saturday, Iran’s ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi won 62 percent of the presidential election votes counted so far, after Raisi’s rivals conceded defeat.

