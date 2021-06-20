Rocket fire targets Iraq base hosting US troops

A rocket on Sunday targeted an Iraqi air base hosting American troops, a security source told AFP, the latest in a spate of attacks the US blames on Iran-linked militias.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The assault on the Ain al-Asad base comes 10 days after the United States offered a reward of up to $3 million for information on such attacks against its citizens in Iraq.

Read more:

White House backs repeal of US Iraq War authorization

Kurdish and Iraqi PMs reach deal on federal funding for Kurdistan: Kurdish PM