.
.
.
.
Language

Gaza Pepsi factory shuts down, owners blame Israeli restrictions

Pepsi bottles are seen on display in New York July 19, 2010. REUTERS
Pepsi bottles are seen on display July 19, 2010. (File photo: Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Gaza Pepsi factory shuts down, owners blame Israeli restrictions

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Gaza's Pepsi bottling company was forced to halt operations this week due to Israeli import restrictions that were tightened during an 11-day conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants last month, the company's owners say.

With a truce between Israel and Gaza's Hamas largely holding, Israel on Monday allowed a limited resumption of exports from the enclave.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But it has kept in place tightened measures on raw material imports, including carbon dioxide gas and syrup that the bottling company's factory needs to produce Pepsi, 7UP and Mirinda soda, said Pepsi Gaza's Hamam al-Yazeji.

"Yesterday, we completely ran out of raw materials, and unfortunately we had to shut down the factory, sending home 250 workers," Yazeji said. Before the May fighting, he said, Pepsi Gaza was generally allowed to import needed materials.

Asked for comment, COGAT, a branch of Israel's defence ministry, said: "Due to the security situation, the import of industrial raw materials from the State of Israel into the Gaza Strip is not possible."

COGAT said Israel was allowing other imports into Gaza, including fuel, food, medicine and medical equipment.

Israel and neighbouring Egypt keep tight control over Gaza's borders, and say the restrictions are necessary to stop weapons reaching Hamas and prevent them from being produced locally.

Egypt and the United Nations stepped up mediation last week after incendiary balloons launched from Gaza drew retaliatory Israeli air strikes on Hamas sites, challenging the fragile ceasefire.

Shutdowns could also occur in other Gaza factories if Israeli restrictions are kept up, analysts say. Manufacturing makes up around 10 percent of Gaza's service sector-dominated economy, according to U.N. data.

Pepsi Gaza's factory has operated continuously since 1961, when the Gaza-based Yazeji Soft Drinks Company acquired rights to produce 7UP and other types of soda in the enclave.

Worth about $15 million, the owners say, the factory's products are distributed locally. A separate branch operates in the occupied West Bank, worth about $30 million, which serves the territory as well as East Jerusalem.

Company officials had made plans to celebrate 60 years of operations before the shutdown on Sunday.

Yazeji had tears in his eyes as he walked through his empty factory on Monday. The shutdown was "catastrophic", he said.

"This year should have been exceptional, celebrating 60 years since we began production.

"We are deprived of marking this anniversary."

Read more:

Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons

Israel to allow Gaza ‘limited’ export of farm produce

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible? COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible?
Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel
Top Content
Profile: Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president? Profile: Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president?
Iran’s sole nuclear power plant in Bushehr undergoes emergency shutdown Iran’s sole nuclear power plant in Bushehr undergoes emergency shutdown
US extends COVID-19 travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders through July US extends COVID-19 travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders through July
Danger and demons: Yemen’s mysterious ‘Well of Hell’ Danger and demons: Yemen’s mysterious ‘Well of Hell’
Saudi Arabia convicts citizen, expat in $1.6 mln money laundering scheme Saudi Arabia convicts citizen, expat in $1.6 mln money laundering scheme
Myanmar’s junta chief arrives in Moscow for security conference Myanmar’s junta chief arrives in Moscow for security conference
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More