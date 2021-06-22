.
.
.
.
Language

Iranian state news websites seized, replaced with US law enforcement notices

Iranian state news websites seized, replaced with US law enforcement notices
Each site had displayed a single page with a statement that it “has been seized by the United States Government.”

Iranian state news websites seized, replaced with US law enforcement notices

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

US law enforcement seized control of the websites of two Iranian state-controlled news groups, Press TV and Al-Alam, and of the Al-Masirah TV channel of Yemen’s Houthis, statements posted on the websites showed Tuesday.

Each site had displayed a single page with a statement that it “has been seized by the United States Government” and making reference to US sanctions laws, accompanied by the seal of the FBI and the US Department of Commerce.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, the parent of Al-Alam, reported that other sites, including a Palestinian-directed broadcast and an Arabic-language religious and cultural channel were also seized.

IRIB accused the United States of repressing freedom of expression and joining forces with Israel and Saudi Arabia “to block pro-resistance media outlets exposing the crimes of US allies in the region.”

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible? COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible?
Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel
Top Content
Abu Dhabi offers free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists Abu Dhabi offers free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists
Danger and demons: Yemen’s mysterious ‘Well of Hell’ Danger and demons: Yemen’s mysterious ‘Well of Hell’
Taliban capture Afghanistan’s main border crossing with Tajikistan: officials Taliban capture Afghanistan’s main border crossing with Tajikistan: officials
France ‘takes note’ of Raisi election as Iran president France ‘takes note’ of Raisi election as Iran president
Bitcoin falls below $30,000 for first time in five months amid China crackdown Bitcoin falls below $30,000 for first time in five months amid China crackdown
Raisi says he will not meet with Biden even if US meets Iran’s demands Raisi says he will not meet with Biden even if US meets Iran’s demands
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More