.
.
.
.
Language

Iran TV report claims high turnout at election while showing empty polling station

Voters cast their ballots for the presidential election at a polling station in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 18, 2021. (AP)
Voters cast their ballots for the presidential election at a polling station in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 18, 2021. (AP)

Iran TV report claims high turnout at election while showing empty polling station

Followed Unfollow

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A visual report from Iran’s state television earlier this week showed a presenter reporting high turnout for the presidential election while at an empty polling station.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are witnessing the enthusiastic participation of people who eagerly want to participate in determining the fate of the country,” a state TV reporter said in the video while reporting from an empty polling station in a city in the central Fars province.

Ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi won Iran’s presidential election with 61.95 percent of the votes in an election that saw the lowest turnout in the history of the Islamic Republic.

The interior ministry announced the result on Saturday, saying voter turnout was at 48.8 percent, the lowest turnout for a presidential election in the history of the Islamic Republic.

The record low turnout was seen as a victory for various Iranian opposition groups who had called for a boycott of the vote.

The Iranian opposition typically urges Iranians to boycott elections, arguing that they do not bring about change and only serve to legitimize the regime. This belief is partially due to Iran’s vetting process for candidates, under which only candidates who are approved by the Guardian Council – an unelected body that answers to the supreme leader only – can run for election.

Read more:

Iran vote points to consolidation of hardline clergy’s hold on power: Analysts

Iran says US criticism of election is interference in its affairs

Iran’s President-elect Raisi says quick COVID-19 vaccination to top his plans

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible? COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible?
Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel
Top Content
US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union
Abu Dhabi offers free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists Abu Dhabi offers free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists
Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted
Taliban capture Afghanistan’s main border crossing with Tajikistan: officials Taliban capture Afghanistan’s main border crossing with Tajikistan: officials
Families of Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims reach settlement in suit Families of Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims reach settlement in suit
Dubai opens world’s largest airport lab for COVID-19 PCR tests Dubai opens world’s largest airport lab for COVID-19 PCR tests
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More