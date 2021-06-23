Iran TV report claims high turnout at election while showing empty polling station

A visual report from Iran’s state television earlier this week showed a presenter reporting high turnout for the presidential election while at an empty polling station.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“We are witnessing the enthusiastic participation of people who eagerly want to participate in determining the fate of the country,” a state TV reporter said in the video while reporting from an empty polling station in a city in the central Fars province.

A report from Iran state media which was seemingly supposed to be an audio report rather than a visual one. The reporter speaks of the robust presence and participation of the people in #IranElection2021 even as he stands in a deserted polling station. pic.twitter.com/dcpDkI43bB — Tavaana (@Tavaana) June 21, 2021

Ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi won Iran’s presidential election with 61.95 percent of the votes in an election that saw the lowest turnout in the history of the Islamic Republic.

The interior ministry announced the result on Saturday, saying voter turnout was at 48.8 percent, the lowest turnout for a presidential election in the history of the Islamic Republic.

The record low turnout was seen as a victory for various Iranian opposition groups who had called for a boycott of the vote.

The Iranian opposition typically urges Iranians to boycott elections, arguing that they do not bring about change and only serve to legitimize the regime. This belief is partially due to Iran’s vetting process for candidates, under which only candidates who are approved by the Guardian Council – an unelected body that answers to the supreme leader only – can run for election.

Read more:

Iran vote points to consolidation of hardline clergy’s hold on power: Analysts

Iran says US criticism of election is interference in its affairs

Iran’s President-elect Raisi says quick COVID-19 vaccination to top his plans