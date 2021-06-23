.
Iran executed at least 95 people in the first half of 2021: UN report

An Iranian inmate peers from behind a wall as a guard walks by at the female section of the infamous Evin jail, north of Tehran, 13 June 2006. AFP PHOTO/ATTA KENARE
An Iranian inmate peers from behind a wall as a guard walks by at the female section of the infamous Evin jail, north of Tehran, 13 June 2006. (File photo: AFP)

Iran executed at least 95 people, including six women, so far this year, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said Tuesday.

Last year, Iran executed at least 267 people, including nine women, she added.

Speaking at a session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva where she was presenting a report on human rights in Iran, she stated: “Over 80 child offenders are on death row, with at least four at risk of imminent execution.”

“The secretary-general continues to be deeply concerned by widespread use of the death penalty and its arbitrary imposition for a range of acts that under international law do not constitute ‘most serious crimes’,” she said.

Death sentences were frequently imposed, “based on forced confessions extracted through torture or after serious violations of the right to a fair trial,” she added.

The report found that prisoners were also subjected to mistreatment and intimidation, as well as the extended use of solitary confinement as punishment and to prevent information from spreading to the outside world.

“Protesters, human rights defenders, lawyers, journalists and civil society actors continue to be subjected to intimidation, arbitrary detention and criminal prosecution, including the death penalty,” she said.

(With AFP)

