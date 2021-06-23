.
.
.
.
Language

Iran to decide whether to extend IAEA monitoring deal after expiry on June 24

A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency shows the Islamic republic's President Hassan Rouhani (L) chairing a cabinet meeting in the presence of his chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi in Tehran on January 8, 2020. (Iranian Presidency/AFP)
A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency shows the Islamic republic's President Hassan Rouhani (L) chairing a cabinet meeting in the presence of his chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi in Tehran on January 8, 2020. (Iranian Presidency/AFP)
Iran nuclear deal

Iran to decide whether to extend IAEA monitoring deal after expiry on June 24

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iran will decide whether to extend its monitoring deal with the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA after its expiry on June 24, Iranian state TV’s news website quoted presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi as saying on Wednesday.

“It has been decided that after the expiration of the agreement’s deadline, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (will) decide about the agreement’s extension at its first meeting,” Vaezi said, according to the website.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iranian media: ‘sabotage attack’ on nuclear building foiled Middle East Iranian media: ‘sabotage attack’ on nuclear building foiled

Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog reached a three-month accord in February - which was extended on May 24 for a month - to cushion the blow of Tehran’s decision to reduce its cooperation with the IAEA by ending extra monitoring measures introduced by its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Last week, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog said in remarks published in La Repubblica that reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear accord will have to await the formation of a new Iranian government.

Read more:

Iran’s outgoing president says US to lift oil sanctions, Germany cautious on matter

Iran says US criticism of election is interference in its affairs

Iran’s foreign policy will not be limited by 2015 nuclear deal: Raisi

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible? COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible?
Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel
Top Content
US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union
Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted
Abu Dhabi offers free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists Abu Dhabi offers free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists
Taliban capture Afghanistan’s main border crossing with Tajikistan: officials Taliban capture Afghanistan’s main border crossing with Tajikistan: officials
Families of Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims reach settlement in suit Families of Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims reach settlement in suit
Dubai opens world’s largest airport lab for COVID-19 PCR tests Dubai opens world’s largest airport lab for COVID-19 PCR tests
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More