.
.
.
.
Language

Top US diplomat to meet with Israel’s new FM this weekend: Official

Yair Lapid speaks to the media in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, June 7, 2021. (Reuters)
Yair Lapid speaks to the media in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, June 7, 2021. (Reuters)

Top US diplomat to meet with Israel’s new FM this weekend: Official

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will on Sunday hold his first meeting with Israel’s new Foreign Minister Yair Lapid since he took office, a US official said.

Lapid, a centrist who engineered a coalition that brought down veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu, will fly to Rome to meet Blinken on an ongoing trip to Europe, the official said Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The two are likely to discuss US hopes to solidify a fragile ceasefire reached last month between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, which attacked the Jewish state with rockets in response to what it saw as provocations in the holy city of Jerusalem.

President Joe Biden’s administration has quickly moved to shore up ties with the new Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a nationalist.

Biden’s Democratic Party had rocky relations with Netanyahu, who campaigned against former president Barack Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran and has drawn fury from the US left over his embrace of far-right elements.

Blinken is also likely to speak to Lapid about ongoing negotiations in Vienna to return to the nuclear deal.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible? COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible?
Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel
Top Content
US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union
Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted
Abu Dhabi offers free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists Abu Dhabi offers free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists
Taliban capture Afghanistan’s main border crossing with Tajikistan: officials Taliban capture Afghanistan’s main border crossing with Tajikistan: officials
Families of Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims reach settlement in suit Families of Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims reach settlement in suit
Dubai opens world’s largest airport lab for COVID-19 PCR tests Dubai opens world’s largest airport lab for COVID-19 PCR tests
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More