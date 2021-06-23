Two journalists killed in bus crash in northwest Iran

Two Iranian journalists were killed and 21 others were injured on Wednesday when a bus carrying journalists overturned and crashed in northwest Iran, state media reported.

The two deceased journalists have been identified as Reyhaneh Yasini from the official IRNA news agency and Mahshad Karimi from the semi-official ISNA news agency, IRNA reported.

The bus was carrying 26 people, including 20 environmental journalists, from the capital Tehran to a village in the northwestern province of West Azerbaijan for an assignment, state media reported.

Two of the injured are in critical condition and 13 of them have been hospitalized in a hospital in the city of Naghadeh in West Azerbaijan province where the coach crashed, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

“The cause of this painful accident was a technical defect and the brakes of the coach carrying the journalists,” state media cited Naghadeh’s police chief as saying.