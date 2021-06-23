.
.
.
.
Language

Two journalists killed in bus crash in northwest Iran

The two deceased journalists have been identified as Reyhaneh Yasini from the official IRNA news agency and Mahshad Karimi from the semi-official ISNA news agency. (Supplied)
The two deceased journalists have been identified as Reyhaneh Yasini from the official IRNA news agency and Mahshad Karimi from the semi-official ISNA news agency. (Supplied)

Two journalists killed in bus crash in northwest Iran

Followed Unfollow

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Two Iranian journalists were killed and 21 others were injured on Wednesday when a bus carrying journalists overturned and crashed in northwest Iran, state media reported.

The two deceased journalists have been identified as Reyhaneh Yasini from the official IRNA news agency and Mahshad Karimi from the semi-official ISNA news agency, IRNA reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The bus was carrying 26 people, including 20 environmental journalists, from the capital Tehran to a village in the northwestern province of West Azerbaijan for an assignment, state media reported.

Two of the injured are in critical condition and 13 of them have been hospitalized in a hospital in the city of Naghadeh in West Azerbaijan province where the coach crashed, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

“The cause of this painful accident was a technical defect and the brakes of the coach carrying the journalists,” state media cited Naghadeh’s police chief as saying.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible? COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible?
Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel
Top Content
US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union
Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted
Abu Dhabi offers free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists Abu Dhabi offers free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists
Taliban capture Afghanistan’s main border crossing with Tajikistan: officials Taliban capture Afghanistan’s main border crossing with Tajikistan: officials
Families of Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims reach settlement in suit Families of Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims reach settlement in suit
Dubai opens world’s largest airport lab for COVID-19 PCR tests Dubai opens world’s largest airport lab for COVID-19 PCR tests
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More