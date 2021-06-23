US-Israel cooperation to thwart Iranian aggression ‘unprecedented’: Kohavi

.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark Milley (L) hosts an enhanced honor cordon for the Israeli Chief of Defense LTG Aviv Kohavi at the Pentagon, June 21, 2021. (AFP)
Israel’s army chief on Wednesday hailed “unprecedented” cooperation with the US, as he wrapped up a US visit focused on preventing Tehran from obtaining military nuclear capabilities.

Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi’s remarks came the same day as Iran said it had foiled a sabotage attack on an atomic energy agency building, as talks continue in Vienna between Tehran and world powers aimed at reviving their 2015 nuclear deal.

Israel staunchly opposes the deal, which it fears could enable its arch-nemesis to obtain nuclear weapons.

Kohavi’s visit, which began on Sunday, also came four weeks since Israel and Gaza’s Palestinian Islamist rulers Hamas agreed a ceasefire ending 11 days of heavy fighting.

At the US military’s Central Command in Florida, Kohavi met CENTCOM commander General Frank McKenzie, where he discussed the Gaza war, the Syrian arena and coordination between the countries.

“The IDF’s operational cooperation with the US military is unprecedented in its scope and has reached new heights,” Kohavi said in a statement, using the acronym for the Israeli army.

“The mutual and main goal of action for the two armies is thwarting Iranian aggression,” he added.

“Iran seeks to establish and entrench terrorists in many countries (and) continues to pose a regional threat in terms of nuclear proliferation, advanced weapons systems including ballistic missile capabilities, and the financing of terrorist armies,” the Israeli general said.

Kohavi was also meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on “Iran’s regional entrenchment throughout the Middle East and the flaws” of the nuclear deal with Iran, a statement from the military said.

In meetings with Sullivan and CIA head William Burns, Kohavi was “presenting multiple ways to prevent Iran from acquiring military nuclear capabilities,” the army said.

Kohavi was due to return to Israel on Friday.

