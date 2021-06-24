.
.
.
.
Language

More blackouts expected as Lebanon private generators starved of fuel

Electricity cables are seen in Tyre, Lebanon July 18, 2020. (Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

More blackouts expected as Lebanon private generators starved of fuel

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The owners of private generators that provide a vital backup to Lebanon’s decrepit power grid warned Wednesday of their own cuts due to lack of fuel as the country’s economic crisis deepens.

The national network run by Electricité du Liban is prone to blackouts and in some areas only manages to provide power for two hours a day.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

That forces many Lebanese to pay a separate bill for a backup from neighborhood generators run by private firms.

With the Lebanese economy facing its worst crisis in a generation and the currency in freefall, private suppliers have warned they are struggling to secure enough fuel to keep running.

Lebanon’s migrants working at petrol stations feel the pain of fuel shortages Features Lebanon crisis Lebanon’s migrants working at petrol stations feel the pain of fuel shortages

The crisis is so acute that on Wednesday the lights went out in a building belonging to the foreign ministry, forcing employees to stop work, Lebanese media reported.

“Generator owners in several regions started telling customers on Wednesday that they would not be able to provide electricity for lack of mazout,” a widely used petrol derivative, said Abdu Saadeh, head of a syndicate for generator owners.

“We had warned late last week that the stocks would start running dry... and so far we haven’t found a solution.”

Lebanon has been roiled since autumn 2019 by an economic crisis the World Bank says is likely to rank among the world’s worst financial crises since the mid-19th century.

A woman walks outside a building of a Lebanon's electricity company in Beirut, Lebanon May 20, 2020. (Reuters)
A woman walks outside a building of a Lebanon's electricity company in Beirut, Lebanon May 20, 2020. (Reuters)

The collapse has sparked outrage at Lebanon’s political class, seen as woefully corrupt and unable to tackle the country’s many difficulties.

Officials have blamed the current fuel shortages on stockpiling by traders and a surge of fuel smuggling into Syria.

Several people have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling in recent weeks, according to the police.

The central bank has set up a mechanism to subsidize fuels by up to 85 percent, but fuel importers have accused it of failing to implement the program.

The head of public internet provider Ogero has warned that electricity cuts could also threaten Lebanon’s access to the web.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible? COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible?
Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel
Top Content
US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union
Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted
Families of Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims reach settlement in suit Families of Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims reach settlement in suit
Is it safe to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines? Here’s what we know so far Is it safe to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines? Here’s what we know so far
Saudi Arabia adopts possibility of taking different COVID-19 vaccinations for doses Saudi Arabia adopts possibility of taking different COVID-19 vaccinations for doses
EU considers $4.18 billion migrant funding for Turkey: Diplomats EU considers $4.18 billion migrant funding for Turkey: Diplomats
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More