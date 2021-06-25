‘No reply’ from Iran over expired nuclear inspections agreement: UN watchdog IAEA

.
.
.
.
The logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is seen at their headquarters during a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, June 7, 2021. (Reuters)
The logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is seen at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria. (File photo: Reuters)

Agencies, Vienna

The UN nuclear watchdog said on Friday it had received no reply from Tehran over the possible extension of a temporary agreement covering inspections at Iranian nuclear facilities which expired on Thursday.

In a statement, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that its director Rafael Grossi had written to Iranian authorities about the matter on 17 June but that “Iran had not replied to his letter or indicated whether it intends to maintain the current arrangement.”

The IAEA said an immediate response from Iran is needed on monitoring the deal.

The UN nuclear watchdog said it stressed the vital importance of continuing necessary verification and monitoring activities in Iran, including uninterrupted collection and storage of data by its equipment.

Read more: Iran deal return ‘very hard’ if talks drag on, warns Blinken during France visit

