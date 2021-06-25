.
Iran says has no obligation to respond to IAEA request on monitoring deal

IAEA inspectors and Iranian technicians disconnect the connections between the twin cascades for 20 percent uranium production at nuclear research center of Natanz in 2014. (AFP)
Reuters

Iran has no obligation to respond to the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA's request regarding an extension of a monitoring deal, the Iranian envoy to the body was quoted as saying on Friday, after the agency's head said an immediate response from Iran was needed.

Iran's ambassador to the UN nuclear watchdog Kazem Gharibabadi “said that Iran was not required to comply” to the IAEA head's request, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.

