Lebanon caretaker PM approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate
Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister on Friday approved a proposal to finance fuel imports at the rate of 3,900 Lebanese pounds to the dollar instead of the previous 1,500 pound rate.
