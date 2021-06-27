At least 12 people killed in al-Shabbab attack in Somalia: Sources

Al-Shabaab militants killed at least 12 people Sunday in a raid on a town and military base in central Somalia, the army and local officials said.

Militants attacked the base and nearby town of Wisil in Galmudug state, more than 700 kilometers (430 miles) from the capital Mogadishu, several sources told AFP.

Advertisement

Abdirahman Adan, commander of a paramilitary unit in Galmudug state, said by telephone it was difficult to know the exact number of dead. But for the moment they knew that 12 people, six of them from the security forces, had died in Wisil.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The attackers had been pushed back and many of them had been killed, he added, without saying how many.

Abdullahi Sahal, a community leader in Wisil, also said six civilians and six soldiers had been killed.

The attack started with the detonation of a vehicle loaded with explosives, said another paramilitary commander, Mohamed Mire.

“After the car bomb explosion, they started heavy machine guns,” he said. But the security pushed them back, inflicting losses, and they were now in full control, he added.

Ahmed Ayanle, a local resident, said: “There was a enormous explosion which hit the town before a heavy exchange of gunfire started early in the morning.”

“The fighting went on for more than an hour before the al-Shabaab militants pulled out,” he added.

Another local, Bashir Ahmed, said he had seen three dead soldiers and 10 others wounded.

The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab confirmed the attack and claimed 34 soldiers at the military base had been killed.

Also on Sunday, further north in the state of Puntland, the authorities announced they had executed 21 al-Shabaab members – the largest ever execution carried out in Somalia.

Colonel Mumin Abdi Shire, commander of the Mudug region in Puntland, said they had been convicted by a local military court.

Read more:

Suicide bombing at Somalia army camp leaves 15 dead: Officer

Al-Shabaab extremist group attacks two key Somali bases: Army

Somalia’s lower parliament house votes to cancel two-year presidential term extension