Israel’s FM to meet US, Bahrain counterparts in Rome

Israeli alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid arrives to attend the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new government in Jerusalem June 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters, Jerusalem 

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will meet his US and Bahraini counterparts in Rome on Sunday, Lapid’s office said, the first face-to-face diplomatic contacts for a senior member of the new Israeli government that was sworn in two weeks ago.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates normalized ties with Israel last year, a deal brokered by the previous US administration.

Lapid is due to visit UAE on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Israeli statement did not provide details on the agenda of the separate talks Lapid planned to hold with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani during his one-day visit to Italy.

-Developing

