.
.
.
.
Language

Retired Israeli Supreme Court chief to head inquiry on lethal stampede

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles at the site where dozens were crushed to death in a stampede at a religious festival, as the country observes a day of mourning, at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. (Reuters)
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles at the site where dozens were crushed to death in a stampede at a religious festival, as the country observes a day of mourning, at Mount Meron, Israel May 2, 2021. (Reuters)

Retired Israeli Supreme Court chief to head inquiry on lethal stampede

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A former president of Israel’s Supreme Court was appointed on Sunday to head its state commission of inquiry into a stampede at a Jewish pilgrimage site in April that killed 45 people, among them US and Canadian citizens.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Retired Chief Justice Miriam Naor will be joined on the panel by Rabbi Mordechai Karelitz, a former mayor of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish city of Bnai Brak, and retired Israeli army general Shlomo Yanai, a courts spokesman said in a statement.

Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews thronged to the Galilee hillside tomb of 2nd-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai on April 30 for the annual Lag B’Omer festival that includes all-night prayer, mystical songs and dance.

During the ceremony, part of the crowd surged into a narrow tunnel and 45 men and boys were asphyxiated or trampled to death. Israeli media said at least six of the fatalities had US citizenship and two had Canadian citizenship.

Ordering the inquiry last week, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said it would help safeguard other mass-attendance events in Israel, which has sites sacred to Christianity and Islam as well as to Judaism.

Read more:

Far-right Israelis march in East Jerusalem, Lapid condemns chants of ‘Death to Arabs’

Israeli cabinet orders inquiry on deadly stampede at Mount Meron

At least 28 'crushed to death', 50 injured in stampede at Israeli religious festival

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Citing sanctions, US cautions Arab states against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad Citing sanctions, US cautions Arab states against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad
Lebanon caretaker PM approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate Lebanon caretaker PM approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate
Top Content
‘Alarming’ COVID-19 surge prompts Bangladesh into new lockdown ‘Alarming’ COVID-19 surge prompts Bangladesh into new lockdown
Palestinian Authority forces confront protesters in Ramallah following critic’s death Palestinian Authority forces confront protesters in Ramallah following critic’s death
Thousands of Afghans displaced by fighting around northern city of Kunduz Thousands of Afghans displaced by fighting around northern city of Kunduz
UK health secretary quits after breaking COVID rules in affair scandal UK health secretary quits after breaking COVID rules in affair scandal
Lebanese protesters throw stun grenades at soldiers, injuring 10: Army   Lebanese protesters throw stun grenades at soldiers, injuring 10: Army  
Saudi Arabia seizes over 14 mln Captagon amphetamine pills coming from Lebanon Saudi Arabia seizes over 14 mln Captagon amphetamine pills coming from Lebanon
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More