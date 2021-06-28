France says Iran must cooperate with UN nuclear watchdog

Iran must resume cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency nuclear watchdog and immediately restore full access to it, said the French foreign ministry on Monday.

The French foreign ministry added it regretted the lack of confirmation by Iran of a monitoring deal with the IAEA.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iran said on Monday that it had yet to decide whether to extend a monitoring deal with the UN nuclear watchdog which lapsed last week, amid Washington’s warning that Tehran’s failure to renew it would complicate talks to revive its 2015 nuclear accord.

Iran and world powers are in negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, under which Iran accepted curbs to its nuclear program in return for the lifting of international sanctions.

Iran said on Monday it has yet to decide whether to extend a monitoring deal with the U.N. nuclear watchdog which lapsed last week, amid Washington’s warning that Tehran’s failure to renew it would complicate talks to revive its 2015 nuclear accord.

“No decision has been made yet, either negative or positive, about extending the monitoring deal with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a televised weekly news conference.

Iran and world powers are in negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, under which Iran accepted curbs to its nuclear program in return for the lifting of international sanctions.

Washington abandoned the deal in 2018, and Tehran responded by violating some of its nuclear restrictions. In February, Iran halted an agreement with the IAEA that allowed additional inspections of Iranian nuclear sites. Some inspections were extended under temporary deals, but those expired last Thursday.

On Friday, the IAEA demanded an immediate reply from Iran on whether it would extend the agreement, While US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said any failure to extend it would be a “serious concern” for broader negotiations.

Read more:

Iran says no decision made on extending camera deal with UN nuclear watchdog

Iran says will not hand over nuclear site images to IAEA as deal has expired