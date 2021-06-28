Lebanon banks to close on Tuesday in solidarity with Lebanese Swiss Bank: Statement

Banks in Lebanon will close on Tuesday in solidarity with the Lebanese Swiss Bank, the Banks’ Association said in a statement on Monday.

The Lebanese Swiss Bank announced it will close down on Tuesday after about a hundred men barged into its headquarters and assaulted its employees, the bank said in a statement.

Lebanon is on the verge of political and economic collapse as the country has been left adrift following months of deadlock in forming a new government, said an expert recently.

The outgoing government of Premier Hassan Diab resigned in the wake of an August 4 explosion at Beirut’s port that killed more than 200 people and ravaged swaths of the capital.

On Sunday, nearly twenty people were wounded in scuffles in northern Lebanon between security forces and protesters angered by a spiraling economic crisis, a medical association said.

