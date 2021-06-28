.
.
.
.
Language

Lebanon banks to close on Tuesday in solidarity with Lebanese Swiss Bank: Statement

Lebanese police stand outside the entrance of the Association of Banks in downtown Beirut, Lebanon on November 1, 2019. (Reuters)
Lebanese police stand outside the entrance of the Association of Banks in downtown Beirut, Lebanon on November 1, 2019. (Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

Lebanon banks to close on Tuesday in solidarity with Lebanese Swiss Bank: Statement

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Banks in Lebanon will close on Tuesday in solidarity with the Lebanese Swiss Bank, the Banks’ Association said in a statement on Monday.

The Lebanese Swiss Bank announced it will close down on Tuesday after about a hundred men barged into its headquarters and assaulted its employees, the bank said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lebanon is on the verge of political and economic collapse as the country has been left adrift following months of deadlock in forming a new government, said an expert recently.

The outgoing government of Premier Hassan Diab resigned in the wake of an August 4 explosion at Beirut’s port that killed more than 200 people and ravaged swaths of the capital.

On Sunday, nearly twenty people were wounded in scuffles in northern Lebanon between security forces and protesters angered by a spiraling economic crisis, a medical association said.

Read more:

Lebanon central bank starts giving credit for fuel imports at weaker rate

Protesters in Lebanon storm central bank offices amid anger over economic crisis

Lebanese protesters throw stun grenades at soldiers, injuring 10: Army

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report
Nearly half of UAE residents think COVID pandemic effects will last a year: Survey Nearly half of UAE residents think COVID pandemic effects will last a year: Survey
Top Content
Secret UK defense ministry documents discovered at bus stop Secret UK defense ministry documents discovered at bus stop
Yemeni army says Arab Coalition raids killed dozens of Houthi fighters Yemeni army says Arab Coalition raids killed dozens of Houthi fighters
Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report
Saudi Arabia to inoculate those aged 12 to 18 with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Saudi Arabia to inoculate those aged 12 to 18 with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Blinken says 10,000 ISIS fighters remain in SDF detention in Syria Blinken says 10,000 ISIS fighters remain in SDF detention in Syria
Iran-backed PMU threatens revenge after fighters killed in US airstrikes Iran-backed PMU threatens revenge after fighters killed in US airstrikes
Before you go
Russia, China extend friendship treaty, hail ties
Russia, China extend friendship treaty, hail ties
Explore More