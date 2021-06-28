.
Pro-Iran militias fire shells at US base in eastern Syria's Al-Omar oil field

This July 30, 2017 photo, shows the al-Omar oil field. (AP)
AFP

Pro-Iranian militias fired several shells at a US base in eastern Syria's al-Omar oil field, causing damage but no casualties, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

In retaliation, "heavy artillery has been fired by the (US-led) international coalition" on the town of Al-Mayadeen, controlled by Iranian militias, the Observatory said.

Syrian state news agency SANA meanwhile said that "missiles" had been fired towards the US base at Al-Omar, without citing who was responsible.

