Turkey’s Karpowership to resume electricity supply to Lebanon in ‘goodwill gesture’

Turkey’s Karpowership will resume electricity supply to Lebanon from its two power ships from Tuesday in a decision it said was a goodwill gesture against a backdrop of talks over payment arrears and a legal threat to its vessels.

The company told the government in May that it would have to shut down unless there were moves toward settling the issues.

Karpowership used to supply 370 megawatts (MW), or about a quarter of Lebanon’s supply.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s government raised fuel prices on Tuesday, after agreeing last week to effectively cut fuel subsidies, a move aimed at alleviating crippling shortages but which will increase the pressure on impoverished consumers.

