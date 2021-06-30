.
.
.
.
Language

Defense in Jordan trial to ask court to invite Prince Hamza to testify

A police vehicle is parked outside the military court where the trial of former royal court chief Bassem Awadallah and a minor royal, Sherif Hassan Zaid, is set to take place in Amman, Jordan June 21, 2021. (Reuters)
A police vehicle is parked outside the military court where the trial of former royal court chief Bassem Awadallah and a minor royal, Sherif Hassan Zaid, is taking place in Amman, Jordan June 21, 2021. (Reuters)

Defense in Jordan trial to ask court to invite Prince Hamza to testify

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Jordan’s Prince Hamza is among witnesses who will be asked to testify by the defense team of a former confidant of King Abdullah who is on trial on charges of agitating to destabilize the monarchy, the defense’s lawyer said on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Mohamed Afif told Reuters it would be up to the court to decide whether to call Prince Hamza, the king’s half-brother, as a witness.

“We will ask 25 witnesses, and among them Prince Hamza,” Afif said. The trial began last week behind closed doors, with authorities saying that the proceedings were secret due to the sensitivity of the case.

The scandal shocked Jordan when it surfaced in March, because it appeared to expose rifts within the ruling Hashemite family that has been a symbol of stability in a volatile region in recent years.

Hamza, the estranged prince at the center of the trial, was accused of liaising with parties with foreign links to undermine the authority of the king.

He avoided punishment last April after pledging allegiance to the king, defusing a crisis that led to his house arrest.

Charges against the two defendants, Bassem Awadallah and Sherif Hassan Zaid, include agitating to undermine the kingdom’s political system and acts that threaten public security and sowing sedition. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Both carry sentences of up to 30 years in prison.

Some legal experts and civic activists have questioned the legality of a trial where the main defendant Prince Hamza has not been charged. They say the special court is not independent of the judiciary and lacks the standards of a fair trial.

The authorities have said the trial process is fair.

Read more:

Jordan coup plot accused want Prince Hamzah to testify: Lawyer

Jordan ex-royal court chief pleads not guilty to sedition, incitement charges: Lawyer

Jordan to start trial of two former senior officials over alleged foreign plot

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 4.5 mln captagon pills hidden in oranges Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 4.5 mln captagon pills hidden in oranges
Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely
Top Content
Lebanon army offers tourists helicopter joyrides Lebanon army offers tourists helicopter joyrides
Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective against delta variant Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective against delta variant
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Transport and Logistics Strategy Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Transport and Logistics Strategy
Netherlands to offer COVID-19 vaccines to teens between 12 and 17 Netherlands to offer COVID-19 vaccines to teens between 12 and 17
Explainer: Are Chinese COVID-19 vaccines effective against the Delta variant? Explainer: Are Chinese COVID-19 vaccines effective against the Delta variant?
Israel inaugurates new embassy in Abu Dhabi during FM’s first UAE visit Israel inaugurates new embassy in Abu Dhabi during FM’s first UAE visit
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More