Former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88: Statement

Former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld has died at the age of 88, a statement from his family said on Wednesday.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather,” the family statement read.

“History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who know him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country,” Rumsfeld’s family said.

A statement from the family of Donald Rumsfeld: pic.twitter.com/AlKYxVvqgF — Donald Rumsfeld (@RumsfeldOffice) June 30, 2021

Rumsfeld has been criticized for his role in the US invasion of Iraq, which he heavily lobbied for during his time as defense secretary under former President George W. Bush. Rumsfeld also led the Pentagon when the US went to war in Afghanistan. The former US president replaced Rumsfeld three years later after the Republican Party took a beating in the midterm US elections.

Bush released a statement offering his condolences and praising Rumsfeld. “All his life, he was good-humored and big-hearted, and he treasured his family above all else,” a statement by the former president said. “We mourn an exemplary public servant and a very good man.”