.
.
.
.
Language

Former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88: Statement

Then-US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld addresses a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, July 11, 2006. (AFP)
Then-US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld addresses a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, July 11, 2006. (AFP)

Former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88: Statement

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld has died at the age of 88, a statement from his family said on Wednesday.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather,” the family statement read.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who know him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country,” Rumsfeld’s family said.

Rumsfeld has been criticized for his role in the US invasion of Iraq, which he heavily lobbied for during his time as defense secretary under former President George W. Bush. Rumsfeld also led the Pentagon when the US went to war in Afghanistan. The former US president replaced Rumsfeld three years later after the Republican Party took a beating in the midterm US elections.

Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely Middle East Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely

Bush released a statement offering his condolences and praising Rumsfeld. “All his life, he was good-humored and big-hearted, and he treasured his family above all else,” a statement by the former president said. “We mourn an exemplary public servant and a very good man.”

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 4.5 mln captagon pills hidden in oranges Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 4.5 mln captagon pills hidden in oranges
Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely
Top Content
Lebanon army offers tourists helicopter joyrides Lebanon army offers tourists helicopter joyrides
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Transport and Logistics Strategy Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Transport and Logistics Strategy
Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective against delta variant Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective against delta variant
Explainer: Are Chinese COVID-19 vaccines effective against the Delta variant? Explainer: Are Chinese COVID-19 vaccines effective against the Delta variant?
Israel inaugurates new embassy in Abu Dhabi during FM’s first UAE visit Israel inaugurates new embassy in Abu Dhabi during FM’s first UAE visit
US, France, Saudi Arabia push for Lebanon action on the sidelines of G20 US, France, Saudi Arabia push for Lebanon action on the sidelines of G20
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More