.
.
.
.
Language

Turkey says in talks with Russia on extending Syria aid

Russia and Turkey two flags together textile cloth fabric texture stock photo
Russia and Turkey flags. (Stock photo)

Turkey says in talks with Russia on extending Syria aid

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Turkey is in talks with Russia and other members of the United Nations Security Council on the extension of a cross-border aid operation into war-torn Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, less than 10 days before the mandate expires.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Millions of people depend on the humanitarian aid currently funneled from a single border crossing in Turkey into northwest Syria, an arrangement authorized by the UN Security Council. Officials have warned of a humanitarian catastrophe if the mandate is not renewed.

Speaking alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the Turkish resort of Antalya, Cavusoglu said the mandate, which expires July 10, should be extended. Ankara would continue to work with Moscow on a political solution to Syria’s crisis and the maintenance of an existing ceasefire in the north, he added.

Read more:

Syrian man stabs own mother, traffic policeman to death in Kuwait

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 4.5 mln captagon pills hidden in oranges Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 4.5 mln captagon pills hidden in oranges
Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely
Top Content
Lebanon army offers tourists helicopter joyrides Lebanon army offers tourists helicopter joyrides
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Transport and Logistics Strategy Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Transport and Logistics Strategy
Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective against delta variant Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective against delta variant
Explainer: Are Chinese COVID-19 vaccines effective against the Delta variant? Explainer: Are Chinese COVID-19 vaccines effective against the Delta variant?
Israel inaugurates new embassy in Abu Dhabi during FM’s first UAE visit Israel inaugurates new embassy in Abu Dhabi during FM’s first UAE visit
UK policeman sentenced to 8 years for football star’s killing UK policeman sentenced to 8 years for football star’s killing
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More