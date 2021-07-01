.
.
.
.
Language

Hundreds of protesters in Sudan demand govt resigns over IMF-backed reforms

Sudanese protesters take part in a demonstration in the capital Khartoum on June 30, 2021, urging the government to step down over delayed justice and recent harsh economic reforms. (AFP)
Sudanese protesters take part in a demonstration in the capital Khartoum on June 30, 2021, urging the government to step down over delayed justice and recent harsh economic reforms. (AFP)

Hundreds of protesters in Sudan demand govt resigns over IMF-backed reforms

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Khartoum

Published: Updated:

Hundreds of Sudanese protesters took to the streets of major cities on Wednesday to demand the government’s resignation over IMF-backed economic reforms seen as too harsh, AFP correspondents said.

“We want the fall of the regime” and “No to (IMF) policies,” shouted demonstrators who massed outside the presidential palace in Khartoum.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The protests erupted a day after the International Monetary Fund approved a $2.5 billion loan and debt relief deal that will see Sudan’s external debt reduced by some $50 billion.

Public discontent has mounted over the reforms that slashed subsidies on petrol and diesel, more than doubling their price.

The dozens who had gathered in Khartoum burned tires and brandished banners that read “Bread for the poor,” before they were dispersed by police who fired tear gas, an AFP correspondent reported.

Sudanese protesters burn tires during a demonstration in Omdurman, the capital's twin city, urging the government to step down over delayed justice and recent harsh economic reforms, on June 30, 2021. (AFP)
Sudanese protesters burn tires during a demonstration in Omdurman, the capital's twin city, urging the government to step down over delayed justice and recent harsh economic reforms, on June 30, 2021. (AFP)

In a statement later Wednesday, Sudan’s interior ministry said 52 police officers were wounded in clashes with protesters in several parts of Khartoum.

Security forces also used tear gas against demonstrators who attempted to join the protests from Omdurman, the capital’s twin city across the Nile.

In Kassala, in Sudan’s east, dozens of protesters demanded justice for people killed in demonstrations that toppled autocratic president Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

“Blood for blood, we will not accept compensation,” some of them chanted.

Sudanese protesters take part in a demonstration in the capital Khartoum on June 30, 2021, urging the government to step down over delayed justice and recent harsh economic reforms. (AFP)
Sudanese protesters take part in a demonstration in the capital Khartoum on June 30, 2021, urging the government to step down over delayed justice and recent harsh economic reforms. (AFP)

Sudan has been led by a transitional civilian-military administration since August 2019.

The government has vowed to fix the country’s economy, battered by decades of mismanagement, internal conflict and international sanctions under Bashir.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok praised Sudan’s people for their “patience” and “endurance.”

“We are on the right track,” the premier said in a televised speech after the IMF announcement of the debt relief deal.

Ahead of the protests, Sudanese authorities said they arrested 79 people suspected of links to Bashir’s regime for allegedly planning violence.

Wednesday’s demonstrations coincide with the anniversary of an extremist-backed military coup which brought Bashir to power more than 30 years ago.

Read more:

Sudan crosses last hurdle towards debt relief, reaches IMF HIPC point: Official

Sudan to cut government spending, increase social spending

IMF secures sufficient pledges to provide comprehensive debt relief to Sudan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 4.5 mln captagon pills hidden in oranges Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 4.5 mln captagon pills hidden in oranges
Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely
Top Content
Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 4.5 mln captagon pills hidden in oranges Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 4.5 mln captagon pills hidden in oranges
Carlos Ghosn Japan escape team told authorities they worked with Michael Jackson Carlos Ghosn Japan escape team told authorities they worked with Michael Jackson
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Transport and Logistics Strategy Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Transport and Logistics Strategy
EU to add Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan to safe COVID-19 travel list EU to add Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan to safe COVID-19 travel list
Former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88: Statement Former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88: Statement
Moroccan-Italian sentenced to three and a half years in prison for ‘insulting Islam’ Moroccan-Italian sentenced to three and a half years in prison for ‘insulting Islam’
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More