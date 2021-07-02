.
US embassy in Baghdad sounds sirens as security measure: Security source

A general view shows the US embassy across the Tigris river in Iraq's capital Baghdad on January 3, 2020. (AFP)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Air raid sirens have been heard near the US embassy in Iraq’s capital Baghdad, according to Al Arabiya sources.

The sirens that sounded at the US embassy in Baghdad early on Friday were a security measure, according to a security source.

The latest incident comes a little over a week after a volley of rockets targeted the high-security zone in the Iraqi capital that is home to the US embassy. That attack was the third in a week to target Western diplomatic, military or commercial installations across Iraq after months of relative calm.

