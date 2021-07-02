Judge to start questioning top politicians over deadly Beirut port blast

The judge in charge of the investigation into last year’s Beirut port blast will start calling in top politicians for questioning, including caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab, Lebanon’s national news agency reported on Friday.

No date has been specified yet, the agency said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Judge Tarek Bitar also wrote to parliament asking to lift immunity from former Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, former Public Works Minister Ghazi Zeaitar and former Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk as a first step towards charging them.

The caretaker prime minister and former officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The same officials were charged last year by judge Fadi Sawan, who previously led the probe, but they refused to be questioned as suspects, accusing him of overstepping his powers.

Sawan was removed from the investigation by the court of cassation after a request by Khalil and Zeaiter, two of the former ministers he charged.

Hundreds of people died in the August blast when a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate, which had been stored unsafely for years, detonated at the capital’s port.

Thousands were injured and entire neighborhoods destroyed.

Read more:

Rights groups urge UN investigation into Beirut port explosion

France sends Lebanon preliminary report regarding Beirut port blast

Investigation underway after fire erupts in Lebanon’s Beirut port: Security sources