.
.
.
.
Language

US drops sanctions on three Iranians, says move unrelated to nuclear talks

A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of United States, Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria, July 14, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage in Vienna, Austria, July 14, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)

US drops sanctions on three Iranians, says move unrelated to nuclear talks

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The US Treasury said on Friday it removed sanctions on three Iranians but said this did not reflect a change in its sanctions policy toward Iran and had nothing to do with talks on restoring US and Iranian compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

A Treasury spokesperson named the three as Behzad Ferdows, Mehrzad Ferdows, and Mohammad Reza Dezfulian, adding: “These delistings do not reflect any change in US government sanctions policy towards Iran. They have nothing to do with ongoing (Iran nuclear deal) negotiations in Vienna.”

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department

US urged to remove Iran sanctions by UN Secretary-General

US tells UN that weekend airstrikes aimed to deter Iran

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice
Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue
Top Content
US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department
Yemeni model abducted by Houthis tried to commit suicide in jail: Lawyer Yemeni model abducted by Houthis tried to commit suicide in jail: Lawyer
Carlos Ghosn Japan escape team told authorities they worked with Michael Jackson Carlos Ghosn Japan escape team told authorities they worked with Michael Jackson
US court rules Britney Spears’ father to retain guardianship US court rules Britney Spears’ father to retain guardianship
Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue
Turkey used child soldiers in Syria and Libya: US Turkey used child soldiers in Syria and Libya: US
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More