US drops sanctions on three Iranians, says move unrelated to nuclear talks

The US Treasury said on Friday it removed sanctions on three Iranians but said this did not reflect a change in its sanctions policy toward Iran and had nothing to do with talks on restoring US and Iranian compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

A Treasury spokesperson named the three as Behzad Ferdows, Mehrzad Ferdows, and Mohammad Reza Dezfulian, adding: “These delistings do not reflect any change in US government sanctions policy towards Iran. They have nothing to do with ongoing (Iran nuclear deal) negotiations in Vienna.”

