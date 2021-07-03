Egypt’s President Sisi opens strategic Mediterranean naval base

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday opened a strategic naval base on the Mediterranean Sea to “secure shipping lines,” the presidency said.

“It is the latest Egyptian military base on the Mediterranean, and will be focused on securing the country’s northern and western front,” the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

The ceremony was attended by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The base lies some 255 kilometers (160 miles) west of Alexandria, toward the border with Libya.

State-run newspaper Akhbar Al-Youm reported that the base includes an airstrip and a 1,000-metre (3,280-foot) long pier.

