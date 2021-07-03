Hundreds form human chain to protest against blocking of Syria aid
Hundreds of humanitarian workers formed a human chain in northwest Syria Friday, urging the international community to keep open the only border crossing for aid into the opposition-held region.
“Humanitarian aid is a right, not a privilege,” one sign held up by aid workers read, while others stood in a pattern on the road, so that the words “Save lifeline” was visible from the air.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A UN authorization for aid to transit through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing from Turkey into Syria expires on July 10.
Aid organisations fear that Russia, a staunch ally of the Damascus regime, might block a United Nations Security Council vote to renew it for a year.
Wassim Bakir, from Syrian charity Banafsaj, said if cross border aid is blocked it would be a “humanitarian catastrophe.”
Men and women lined up along a key highway leading to Bab al-Hawa, through which international organisations ferry in vital aid to the Idlib region.
Some three million people live in the extremist-dominated region, more than half displaced by Syria’s decade-long conflict.
“Closing Bab al-Hawa... means cutting off medicines and food for millions of civilians,” another sign read.
For the past year, international organisations have been able to bring in medicine, food, blankets and Covid-19 vaccines through Bab al-Hawa without having to transit through Damascus.
Ireland and Norway, non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, have presented a draft resolution to keep the Bab al-Hawa crossing open for another year.
The resolution also proposes the reopening of a second crossing point, al-Yarubiyah on the Iraqi border, to allow supplies to reach Syria’s northeast.
Read more:
Russia says bid to allow Syria aid through Iraq a ‘non-starter’ despite UN calls
Turkey in talks with Russia to extend Syria aid