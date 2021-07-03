IAEA deputy head to visit Iran for ‘routine’ matters: Iranian official

The deputy head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog IAEA is to visit Iran for “routine” matters and no talks are planned, Iran’s envoy to the body was quoted as saying by the semi-official news agency Tasnim on Saturday.

“(The) visit is in line with routine safeguards activities and within the framework of a comprehensive safeguards accord,” Kazem Gharibabadi said, according to Tasnim.

“Although we are in constant contact with the agency, no talks are planned ...in Tehran.”

Last month, the UN nuclear watchdog said it had received no reply from Tehran over the possible extension of a temporary agreement covering inspections at Iranian nuclear facilities which expired on June 24.

