.
.
.
.
Language

Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant resumed operations: State media

A picture shows the inside of reactor at the Russian-built Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran. (AFP)
A picture shows the inside of reactor at the Russian-built Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran. (File photo: AFP)

Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant resumed operations: State media

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant has resumed operations after being shut down two weeks ago for an overhaul, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported on Saturday.

“After repairs ... the Bushehr power plant is back online, and 1000 MW of electricity is injected into the country’s distribution network,” Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, a spokesman for state-run power company TAVANIR, was quoted by IRIB as saying.

Iran has faced power blackouts blamed by officials on surging electricity demand during a hot and dry summer.

-Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice
Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue
Top Content
US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department
Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission
All US, NATO troops left Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base: Official  All US, NATO troops left Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base: Official 
Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ launched by the Houthis in Yemen Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ launched by the Houthis in Yemen
China rejects US criticism on human trafficking, hits back at Washington China rejects US criticism on human trafficking, hits back at Washington
US drops sanctions on three Iranians, says move unrelated to nuclear talks US drops sanctions on three Iranians, says move unrelated to nuclear talks
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More